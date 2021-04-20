Can Fabrics Undergoing ISO 20743 Test Method Protect You From Pathogens

Nowadays, fashion and science have become bedfellows- they both go hand in hand. And with so many textile industries mandatorily conducting the ISO 20743 test method, this statement has proven its validity.

The global pandemic has shifted the entire focus from all other things to health and hygiene. Whether it is about eating healthy or wearing hygienic, everyone is open to spend on protective and lab-tested products. And with this mindset, the textile industry is all set to mark a new bar to maintain and promote health and hygiene in the environment.

2020 has been a year of tragedy, and the epidemic has developed a sense of fear in everyone’s minds. They are more concerned now than ever. It is not that the antibacterial ISO 20743 testing was not in existence earlier, or the antimicrobial fabric was not made before the pandemic. But, covid 19 has made industries and the general public realise the importance of safety and precautions.

Antimicrobial and antibacterial finishes have been long existent in the market, and the hospitality and healthcare industries were the largest consumers of such treated textiles.

The hospital management, nursing staff, and the clothes used in hospital beds were made from antimicrobial fabrics. It is crucial too, because some viruses and bacteria sit on the textiles and stay there for long. There is a chance that the disease is spreading pathogens transfer from one body to another. That is why the healthcare sector has been acquainted with such fabric for the past many decades.

But after the dangerous epidemic, irrespective of the industry, all people lookout for material that has undergone the ISO 20743 test technique. Antibacterial clothing was widespread before 2020 to reduce the washing frequency of the clothes. Even if one failed to wash clothes in time, there were fewer possibilities to spread the virus and bacteria.

But now the scenario has changed, and the tables have turned. You can not see how a tiny microorganism can cause massive killing and death.

The clothing industries are now ready to provide fabrics after analysing their capacity to kill bacteria through the ISO 20743 method of testing. Apparels treated with antibacterial finishes turn the material into an extra protective layer. These fabrics then prevent microorganisms like bacteria and viruses from overgrowing and spreading.

Also, the demand for antimicrobial ISO 20743 test materials are more for the sportswear and apparel industry. Since people are now becoming more health-conscious, they demand to get clothes with the microbe and bacteria-killing capacity. Not only that, the bacteria even cause a foul odour from your clothes. It is slightly gross and intolerant too. Another use of this technology is that it helps analyse microbial contamination. All this has given rise to extended use of test laboratories around the world.

How long do the bacteria live on your clothes?

Because we now bacteria can sit on our clothes for a long time, the best method to avoid infection spread via your clothes is opting for ISO 20743 tested textiles.

Germs on our clothes can come from our body or from the surface where they were kept. Often the bacteria are harmless, but the very few times when the microbes are deadly, the repercussions can be worse.

People who have skin problems and open wounds have to take special care of the bacteria and viruses.

In the time of adverse bugs and pandemic, we must all be well aware of the settlement of bacteria on our clothes. We can never know how close we are to the bacteria in our daily life. They can be on our hands, on our home surfaces, and even on our clothes.

It is a battle that we fight every day because the microbes are invisible. We can not tell what is harmful and to what extent. If our bodies are strong enough, we can survive, and if not, we have seen the entire year of pandemic. We do not lack defence, but we lack knowledge. Provided we take reasonable precautions and follow them regularly, we can fight so many diseases without any medicine.

We know that we have to wash our hands, not touch our face, maintain a sufficient distance from people, etc., we do not know what we should do if the bacteria settle on our clothes. Experts suggest that we must wash our clothes frequently. Washing clothes that are prone to high risk is necessary too, but being a normal human being, we know that regularly cleaning clothes damages their quality and durability.

Instead of that, we can shift to clothes tested under the ISO 20743 techniques. These fabrics have an inbuilt capacity to kill viruses. If not killing, they prevent those viruses and bacteria from growing and transferring to someones else’s body.